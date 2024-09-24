Sake Bomb Sushi Erlanger/Edgewood Location
Starters & Bing Su
Our Favorite Crunchies
- Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs
Crispy Chicken Wings Deep Fried$7.95
- Fries
Potato Fries$3.50
- Korean Corn Dog
Korean corn dogs are cheese, potato or fish cakes fried in a batter on a stick
- Shrimp Fire Cracker
Cream Cheese & Shrimp, Deep-fried w/ Crab Stick, Spicy-Wasabi Mayo$10.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimps Lightly Fried with Vegetables$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimps Lightly Fried$8.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura
Lightly Fried Sweet Potatos$6.00
- Vegetable Tempura
Vegetables only Lightly Fried$6.00
Salad-Soup
- Crab Salad
Best seafood salad! Mix imitation crab, mayo, and dressing. Meaty, creamy, and brightened up with a bit of spice$7.95
- Miso Soup
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$2.50
- Spring Mix Salad Small
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$3.95
- Seaweed Salad
a popular dish in sushi restaurants, made from highly nutritious wakame seaweed$5.95
- Miso Soup Large
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$5.00
- Spring Mix Salad Large
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$6.95
Appetizer
Potstickers
- Dumpling Pork Fried
Fried Pork Dumpling$6.95
- Dumpling Veggie Fried
Fried Veggie Dumpling$7.95
- Pork Gyoja Steamed
Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.95
- Shumai Shrimp APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with shrimp and cooked in steam$6.00
- Shumai Wasabi APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with pork and cooked in steam. There is a little kick in there from wasabi.$7.00
BingSu
- Bingsu Mango
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Strawberry
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Oreo
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Korean Red Bean
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Fried Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake deep fried. Crispy outside, Still Cold and Creamy Cheese Cake inside.$6.00
Sushi
Most Popular Rolls
- Sunday Morning
Cream Cheese, Salmon; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.95
- California
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick$4.95
- Spicy Tuna
S. Tuna, Avocado, S. Mayo$5.55
- Crab Rangoon Sushi Roll
Cream Cheese & Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, Sweet Chilli Sauce$9.95
- Air Force
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese; (Top) Salmon, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
- Philly Roll
Cream Cheese, Smoke Salmon$4.95
Deep Fried Rolls
- Crunchy Smoke Salmon
Smoke salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Jalapeno, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha$11.95
- Lady Killer
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, w/ Soy Paper; (Top) S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$9.95
- Put Your Hands Up
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese; (Top) Spicy Crab, S.Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
- Special Fry Roll
Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepeno, Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.95
Chef's Special Rolls
- Bengals
Spicy Tuna(deep fried), Spicy Crab & Avocado; (Top) Sushi Sauce$10.95
- Caterpillar
BBQ Eel, Cucumber; (Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce$9.95
- Cincinnati
Mango, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Smoke Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake$9.95
- Crazy S. Califonia
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$9.55
- Crunch Munch
Cucumber, S. Crab; (Top) Sushi Shrimp, Wasabi Dressing, Temp Flake$9.95
- Dragon
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Avocado, BBQ Eel, Sushi Sauce$10.95
- Dynamite
California; (Top) Hot Mama torched, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$8.95
- Fire Cracker
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab; (Top) S.Tuna, Sushi Sauce,S.Mayo,Temp Flake$9.95
- Fire Scallop
YumYum; (Top) Scallop(torched), S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Tuna Bonito Flakes$9.95
- Godzilla
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Hot Mama, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
- Kentucky
"Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Flake, J. Mayo; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Sriracha, Masago"$11.95
- Mango Samba
"Cream Cheese, Mango, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab Sticks, Mango Sauce, Sushi Sauce"$11.95
- Monday Night
White Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepino ;(Top) Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce$10.55
- Mr. Supreme
Shrimp Temp., S.Crab; (Top)Avocado,S. Mayo,Sushi Sauce,Temp Flake$10.55
- Ms. Sweet
Sweet Potato; topping : Avocado, S. Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes$7.95
- Orange County
S. Crab, Avocado, Sushi Shrimp ;(Top) Salmon torched, Jalepeno, Sushi Sauce$10.55
- Phoenix
Asparagus, S.Crab,Shrimp Temp.;(Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha, S. Mayo$12.55
- Playboy
Avocado,Shrimp Temp; (Top) Tuna,Sushi Sauce, J.Mayo, Masago, Temp Flake$10.95
- Rainbow
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper$10.95
- Red Double
Avocado, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Temp Flake, Wasabi Dressing$11.95
- Red Fire
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; (Top) Tuna, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake, S. Mayo$10.55
- Reds
Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura ;(Top) White Tuna torched, Jalepeno, w/ chef's special sauce$11.95
- Serpentine
Salmon, Tamago, Avocado; (Top) BBQ Eel and Sushi Sauce$9.95
- Spider
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab,Lettuce,Soft Shell Crab,Masago,Sushi Sauce$10.95
- Sweet Mango
Sweet Potato, Mango; (Top) Smoked Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Mango Sauce$10.95
- Volcano
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Mix of Scallop & Crab$10.95
- Wildcats UK
Salmon fried, Cream Cheese, Crab; (Top) S.Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.55
Classic Rolls
- Alaskan Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon$5.55
- Avocado Cucumber
Avocado, Cucumber$4.95
- Eel Cucumber
Cucumber, BBQ Eel; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.55
- Erlanger, KY
Mango, Cucumber, Tuna$6.55
- Hot Mama
Combination of fish w/ Garlic, Red Pepper Paste, Sriracha, Green Onion$7.55
- Kim Bop
Choose: BBQ Beef, Chicken; w/ Spinach, Carrot, Radish, Egg$6.95
- Salmon Roll
Salmon$4.95
- Salmon Skin
Salmon Skin fried, Cucumber; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
- Spicy Shrimp
Cucumber, Spicy Crab, Sushi Shrimp; (Top) Spicy Mayo$6.55
- Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
- Tuna Roll
TUNA$4.95
- Vegetable
Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Radish/Carrot/Squash$4.95
- Yellow Tail
Yellowtail, Scallion$5.55
- Yum Yum Roll
Cucumber, Spicy Crab$4.95
Nigiri & Sashimi
- BBQ eel Nigiri
BBQ Eel on rice$2.50
- BBQ eel Sashimi
BBQ Eel$2.50
- Crab Nigiri
Crab Stick on rice$1.50
- Crab Sashimi
Crab Stick$2.50
- Red Snapper Nigiri
Red Snapper* on rice$2.50
- Red Snapper Sashimi
Red Snapper*$2.50
- Salmon Nigiri
Salmon* on rice$2.50
- Salmon Sashimi
Salmon*$2.50
- Scallop Nigiri
Scallop on rice$3.50
- Scallop Sashimi
Scallop$2.50
- Shrimp Nigiri
Shrimp(Ebi) on rice$2.50
- Shrimp Sashimi
Shrimp(Ebi)$2.50
- Smoke Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon* on rice$2.50
- Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon*$2.50
- Tamago Nigiri
Egg(Tamago) on rice$1.50
- Tamago Sashimi
Egg(Tamago)$1.50
- Tuna Nigiri
Tuna* on rice$2.50
- Tuna Sashimi
Tuna*$2.50
- White Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna* on rice$2.50
- White Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna*$2.50
- Yellow Tail Nigiri
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)* on rice$2.50
- Yellow Tail Sashimi
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)*$2.50
Add On Item
Sushi Party Trays, assorted
- Small Sushi Party Trays (7 Rolls: 3 Classics+4 Specials)
7 Rolls: California, Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce, Red Double$55.00
- Medium Sushi Party Trays (12 Rolls: 5 Classics+7 Specials)
12 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Vegetable$105.00
- Large Sushi Party Trays (20 Rolls: 6 Classics+14 Specials)
20 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double(2), Kentucky(2), Cincinnati(2), Put Your Hands Up, Sweet Potato, Fire Cracker, Playboy, Dragon, Vegetable$195.00
Dinner
Hot Stone Bowl
- Bibim Bop Dinner
The Perfect Ratio of Protein, Carbohydrates & Vegetables: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$11.95
- Hot Stone Dinner
The Perfect Ratio of Protein, Carbohydrates & Vegetables: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$12.95
Most Popular Ramen
Bento Box
More Meat on the Stone Bowl
- Bulgogi Plus Dinner
Bulgogi, Kimchi, Lettuce & Bean Sprouts, Cooked in Stone Bowl$16.55
- Spicy Chicken Plus Dinner
Spicy Chicken Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Sweet potato, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$16.55
- PORKopolis Dinner
Spicy Pork Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$16.55
- Spicy Shrimp Plus
Spicy Shrimp Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$17.55
- Spicy Tofu Plus
Spicy Tofu Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$12.55
Korean BBQ
- Short Ribs(KalBi)
Korean Popular BBQ Grilled Short Ribs$16.55
- BBQ Beef (Bulgogi) Dinner
Tender, Sliced Beef w/ BBQ Sauce$16.55
- Spicy Chicken Dinner
Chicken & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$15.55
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce & Vegetables$15.55
- Spicy Pork Dinner
Pork & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$15.55
Sake Bomb Special
Noodles
Katsu(Crispy Cutlet)
Spicy Korean Soups
- Yuk Gye Jang Beef
a spicy, very traditional Korean dish made from shredded beef with scallions and other vegetables.$15.55
- Kimchi Jiggae Pork
Kimchi jjigae with pork. Select from medium to super spicy. one of the most-loved of all the stews in Korean cuisine. It's a warm, hearty, spicy, savory, delicious dish$15.55
- Soon Tofu Seafood
Spicy soft tofu stew with seafood$15.55
Kids Meal
Add On Item
Catering (Korean & Sushi)
BTS K-Foods
- Kimchi Fried Rice Dinner
Kimchi fried rice, choice of spice level from medium to super spicy.$10.95
- TTEOK BOKKI
Korean BTS snack, tteokbokki: chewy rice cakes in spicy sauce. Choose spice level: medium, spicy, very spicy, or super spicy.$13.95
Alcohol
Sake
Soju
