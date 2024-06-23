Sake Bomb Sushi Erlanger/Edgewood Location
Starters & Bing Su
Our Favorite Crunchies
- Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs
Crispy Chicken Wings Deep Fried$7.95
- Fries
Potato Fries$3.50
- Korean Corn Dog
Korean corn dogs are cheese, potato or fish cakes fried in a batter on a stick
- Shrimp Fire Cracker
Cream Cheese & Shrimp, Deep-fried w/ Crab Stick, Spicy-Wasabi Mayo$10.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimps Lightly Fried with Vegetables$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimps Lightly Fried$8.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura
Lightly Fried Sweet Potatos$6.00
- Vegetable Tempura
Vegetables only Lightly Fried$6.00
Salad-Soup
- Crab Salad
Best seafood salad! Mix imitation crab, mayo, and dressing. Meaty, creamy, and brightened up with a bit of spice$7.95
- Miso Soup
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$2.50
- Spring Mix Salad Small
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$3.95
- Seaweed Salad
a popular dish in sushi restaurants, made from highly nutritious wakame seaweed$5.95
- Miso Soup Large
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$5.00
- Spring Mix Salad Large
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$6.95
Appetizer
Potstickers
- Dumpling Pork Fried
Fried Pork Dumpling$6.95
- Dumpling Veggie Fried
Fried Veggie Dumpling$7.95
- Pork Gyoja Steamed
Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.95
- Shumai Shrimp APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with shrimp and cooked in steam$6.00
- Shumai Wasabi APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with pork and cooked in steam. There is a little kick in there from wasabi.$7.00
BingSu
- Bingsu Mango
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Strawberry
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Oreo
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Bingsu Korean Red Bean
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every Order
- Fried Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake deep fried. Crispy outside, Still Cold and Creamy Cheese Cake inside.$6.00