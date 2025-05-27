Sake Bomb Sushi - Newport
Starters & Appetizers
Our Favorite Crunchies
Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs
Crispy Chicken Wings Deep Fried$7.95
Fries
Potato Fries$3.50
Korean Corn Dog
Korean corn dogs are cheese, potato or fish cakes fried in a batter on a stick
Shrimp Fire Cracker
Cream Cheese & Shrimp, Deep-fried w/ Crab Stick, Spicy-Wasabi Mayo$10.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimps Lightly Fried with Vegetables$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimps Lightly Fried$9.00
Sweet Potato Tempura
Lightly Fried Sweet Potatos$6.00
Vegetable Tempura
Vegetables only Lightly Fried$7.00
Salad-Soup
Crab Salad
Best seafood salad! Mix imitation crab, mayo, and dressing. Meaty, creamy, and brightened up with a bit of spice$7.95
Miso Soup
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$2.50
Spring Mix Salad Small
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$3.95
Seaweed Salad
a popular dish in sushi restaurants, made from highly nutritious wakame seaweed$5.95
Miso Soup Large
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$5.00
Spring Mix Salad Large
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$6.95
Appetizer
Edamame
a delicious and healthy snack made from soybeans, Steamed and tossed in sea salt$4.50
Spring Roll
Vegetarian Spring roll$5.50
Crab Rangoon Appetizer
a simple mixture of crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy$5.95
Fried Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake deep fried. Crispy outside, Still Cold and Creamy Cheese Cake inside.$6.00
Korean Ice Cream w/ Fruits$9.00
Potstickers
Dumpling Pork Fried
Fried Pork Dumpling$7.95
Dumpling Veggie Fried
Fried Veggie Dumpling$7.95
Pork Gyoja Steamed
Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.95
Shumai Shrimp APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with shrimp and cooked in steam$6.00
Shumai Wasabi APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with pork and cooked in steam. There is a little kick in there from wasabi.$7.00
Sushi
Most Popular Rolls
Sunday Morning
Cream Cheese, Salmon; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$7.95
Shrimp Tempura
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.95
California
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick$4.95
Spicy Tuna
S. Tuna, Avocado, S. Mayo$5.55
Crab Rangoon Sushi Roll
Cream Cheese & Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, Sweet Chilli Sauce$10.95
Air Force
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese; (Top) Salmon, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
Philly Roll
Cream Cheese, Smoke Salmon$5.55
Deep Fried Rolls
Crunchy Smoke Salmon
Smoke salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Jalapeno, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha$12.95
Lady Killer
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, w/ Soy Paper; (Top) S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
Put Your Hands Up
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese; (Top) Spicy Crab, S.Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
Special Fry Roll
Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepeno, Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.95
Chef's Special Rolls
Bengals
Spicy Tuna(deep fried), Spicy Crab & Avocado; (Top) Sushi Sauce$10.95
Caterpillar
BBQ Eel, Cucumber; (Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce$9.95
Cincinnati
Mango, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Smoke Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake$9.95
Crazy S. Califonia
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$9.55
Crunch Munch
Cucumber, S. Crab; (Top) Sushi Shrimp, Wasabi Dressing, Temp Flake$9.95
Dragon
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Avocado, BBQ Eel, Sushi Sauce$10.95
Dynamite
California; (Top) Hot Mama torched, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$9.95
Fire Cracker
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab; (Top) S.Tuna, Sushi Sauce,S.Mayo,Temp Flake$9.95
Fire Scallop
YumYum; (Top) Scallop(torched), S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Tuna Bonito Flakes$10.95
Godzilla
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Hot Mama, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
Kentucky
"Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Flake, J. Mayo; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Sriracha, Masago"$11.95
Mango Samba
"Cream Cheese, Mango, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab Sticks, Mango Sauce, Sushi Sauce"$11.95
Monday Night
White Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepino ;(Top) Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce$10.55
Mr. Supreme
Shrimp Temp., S.Crab; (Top)Avocado,S. Mayo,Sushi Sauce,Temp Flake$10.55
Ms. Sweet
Sweet Potato; topping : Avocado, S. Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes$8.95
Orange County
S. Crab, Avocado, Sushi Shrimp ;(Top) Salmon torched, Jalepeno, Sushi Sauce$10.55
Phoenix
Asparagus, S.Crab,Shrimp Temp.;(Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha, S. Mayo$12.55
Playboy
Avocado,Shrimp Temp; (Top) Tuna,Sushi Sauce, J.Mayo, Masago, Temp Flake$11.95
Rainbow
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper$11.95
Red Double
Avocado, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Temp Flake, Wasabi Dressing$11.95
Red Fire
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; (Top) Tuna, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake, S. Mayo$10.55
Reds
Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura ;(Top) White Tuna torched, Jalepeno, w/ chef's special sauce$11.95
Serpentine
Salmon, Tamago, Avocado; (Top) BBQ Eel and Sushi Sauce$10.95
Spider
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab,Lettuce,Soft Shell Crab,Masago,Sushi Sauce$10.95
Sweet Mango
Sweet Potato, Mango; (Top) Smoked Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Mango Sauce$10.95
Volcano
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Mix of Scallop & Crab$10.95
Wildcats UK
Salmon fried, Cream Cheese, Crab; (Top) S.Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.55
Classic Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon$5.95
Avocado Cucumber
Avocado, Cucumber$4.95
Eel Cucumber
Cucumber, BBQ Eel; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.55
Erlanger, KY
Mango, Cucumber, Tuna$6.55
Hot Mama
Combination of fish w/ Garlic, Red Pepper Paste, Sriracha, Green Onion$7.55
Kim Bop
Choose: BBQ Beef, Chicken; w/ Spinach, Carrot, Radish, Egg$7.95
Salmon Roll
Salmon$4.95
Salmon Skin
Salmon Skin fried, Cucumber; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
Spicy Shrimp
Cucumber, Spicy Crab, Sushi Shrimp; (Top) Spicy Mayo$6.55
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
Tuna Roll
TUNA$4.95
Vegetable
Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Radish/Carrot/Squash$5.55
Yellow Tail
Yellowtail, Scallion$5.55
Yum Yum Roll
Cucumber, Spicy Crab$4.95
Nigiri & Sashimi
BBQ eel Nigiri
BBQ Eel on rice$4.95
BBQ eel Sashimi
BBQ Eel$4.95
Crab Nigiri
Crab Stick on rice$2.95
Crab Sashimi
Crab Stick$2.95
Red Snapper Nigiri
Red Snapper* on rice$4.95
Red Snapper Sashimi
Red Snapper*$4.95
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon* on rice$4.95
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon*$4.95
Scallop Nigiri
Scallop on rice$4.95
Scallop Sashimi
Scallop$4.95
Shrimp Nigiri
Shrimp(Ebi) on rice$4.95
Shrimp Sashimi
Shrimp(Ebi)$4.95
Smoke Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon* on rice$4.95
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon*$4.95
Tamago Nigiri
Egg(Tamago) on rice$2.95
Tamago Sashimi
Egg(Tamago)$2.95
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna* on rice$4.95
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna*$4.95
White Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna* on rice$4.95
White Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna*$4.95
Yellow Tail Nigiri
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)* on rice$4.95
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)*$4.95
Squid Nigiri$4.95
Squid Sashimi$4.95
Octopus Nigiri$4.95
Octopus Sashimi$4.95
Mackerel Nigiri$4.95
Mackerel Sashimi$4.95
Masago Nigiri$6.95
Masago Sashimi$6.95
Tobiko Nigiri$6.95
Tobiko Sashimi$6.95
Large Sushi Tray
6 Salmon, 6 Tuna, 6 Yellow tail, 3 White Tuna, 3 Mackerel, 1 Salmon Roll, 1 Tuna Roll$65.00
Small Sushi Tray
2 Salmon, 2 Yellow tail, 1 White Tuna, 1 Mackerel, 1 Salmon Roll, 1 Tuna Roll$23.00
Add On Item
Sushi Party Trays
Small Sushi Party Trays (7 Rolls)
7 Rolls: California, Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce, Red Double$55.00
Medium Sushi Party Trays (12 Rolls)
12 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Vegetable$105.00
Large Sushi Party Trays (20 Rolls)
20 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double(2), Kentucky(2), Cincinnati(2), Put Your Hands Up, Sweet Potato, Fire Cracker, Playboy, Dragon, Vegetable$195.00
Dinner
Hot Stone Bowl
Bibim Bop Dinner
The Perfect Ratio of Protein, Carbohydrates & Vegetables: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$13.95
Hot Stone Dinner
The Perfect Ratio of Protein, Carbohydrates & Vegetables: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$14.95
Most Popular Ramen
Bento Box
More Meat on the Stone Bowl
Bulgogi Plus Dinner
Bulgogi, Kimchi, Lettuce & Bean Sprouts, Cooked in Stone Bowl$17.95
Spicy Chicken Plus Dinner
Spicy Chicken Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Sweet potato, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$17.95
PORKopolis Dinner
Spicy Pork Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$17.95
Spicy Shrimp Plus
Spicy Shrimp Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$17.95
Spicy Tofu Plus
Spicy Tofu Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$17.95
Korean BBQ
Short Ribs(KalBi)
Korean Popular BBQ Grilled Short Ribs$19.95
BBQ Beef (Bulgogi) Dinner
Tender, Sliced Beef w/ BBQ Sauce$17.95
Spicy Chicken Dinner
Chicken & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$16.95
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce & Vegetables$16.95
Spicy Pork Dinner
Pork & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$16.95
Sake Bomb Special
Noodles
Katsu(Crispy Cutlet)
Spicy Korean Soups
Yuk Gye Jang Beef
a spicy, very traditional Korean dish made from shredded beef with scallions and other vegetables.$17.95
Kimchi Jiggae Pork
Kimchi jjigae with pork. Select from medium to super spicy. one of the most-loved of all the stews in Korean cuisine. It's a warm, hearty, spicy, savory, delicious dish$17.95
Soon Tofu Seafood
Spicy soft tofu stew with seafood$17.95
Kids Meal
Add On Item
BTS K-Foods
Bingsu Korean Red Bean
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every OrderOUT OF STOCK
Bingsu Mango
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every OrderOUT OF STOCK
Bingsu Oreo
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every OrderOUT OF STOCK
Bingsu Strawberry
Popular Korean Shaved Snow Ice, Made Fresh, Cold Every OrderOUT OF STOCK
Kimchi Fried Rice Lunch
Kimchi fried rice, choice of spice level from medium to super spicy.$9.95
Kimchi Fried Rice Dinner
Kimchi fried rice, choice of spice level from medium to super spicy.$12.95
TTEOK BOKKI
Korean BTS snack, tteokbokki: chewy rice cakes in spicy sauce. Choose spice level: medium, spicy, very spicy, or super spicy.$13.95