Sake Bomb Sushi - Newport
Starters & Appetizers
Our Favorite Crunchies
Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs
Crispy Chicken Wings Deep Fried$7.95
Fries
Potato Fries$3.50
Korean Corn Dog
Korean corn dogs are cheese, potato or fish cakes fried in a batter on a stick
Shrimp Fire Cracker
Cream Cheese & Shrimp, Deep-fried w/ Crab Stick, Spicy-Wasabi Mayo$10.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimps Lightly Fried with Vegetables$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimps Lightly Fried$9.00
Sweet Potato Tempura
Lightly Fried Sweet Potatos$6.00
Vegetable Tempura
Vegetables only Lightly Fried$7.00
Salad-Soup
Crab Salad
Best seafood salad! Mix imitation crab, mayo, and dressing. Meaty, creamy, and brightened up with a bit of spice$7.95
Miso Soup
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$2.50
Spring Mix Salad Small
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$3.95
Seaweed Salad
a popular dish in sushi restaurants, made from highly nutritious wakame seaweed$5.95
Miso Soup Large
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with softened miso paste$5.00
Spring Mix Salad Large
Spring mix salad served with the house ginger dressing$6.95
Appetizer
Edamame
a delicious and healthy snack made from soybeans, Steamed and tossed in sea salt$4.50
Spring Roll
Vegetarian Spring roll$5.00
Crab Rangoon Appetizer
a simple mixture of crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy$5.95
Fried Cheese Cake
Cheese Cake deep fried. Crispy outside, Still Cold and Creamy Cheese Cake inside.$6.00
Korean Ice Cream w/ Fruits$9.00
Potstickers
Dumpling Pork Fried
Fried Pork Dumpling$7.95
Dumpling Veggie Fried
Fried Veggie Dumpling$7.95
Pork Gyoja Steamed
Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.95
Shumai Shrimp APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with shrimp and cooked in steam$6.00
Shumai Wasabi APP
a small Japanese dumpling filled with pork and cooked in steam. There is a little kick in there from wasabi.$7.00
Sushi
Most Popular Rolls
Sunday Morning
Cream Cheese, Salmon; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$7.95
Shrimp Tempura
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.95
California
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick$4.95
Spicy Tuna
S. Tuna, Avocado, S. Mayo$5.55
Crab Rangoon Sushi Roll
Cream Cheese & Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, Sweet Chilli Sauce$10.95
Air Force
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese; (Top) Salmon, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
Philly Roll
Cream Cheese, Smoke Salmon$5.50
Deep Fried Rolls
Sunday Morning
Cream Cheese, Salmon; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$7.95
Air Force
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese; (Top) Salmon, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
Crab Rangoon Sushi Roll
Cream Cheese & Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, Sweet Chilli Sauce$10.95
Crunchy Smoke Salmon
Smoke salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Jalapeno, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha$12.95
Lady Killer
Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, w/ Soy Paper; (Top) S. Mayo, Wasabi Dressing$10.95
Put Your Hands Up
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese; (Top) Spicy Crab, S.Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
Special Fry Roll
Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepeno, Crab; (Top) Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.95
Chef's Special Rolls
Bengals
Spicy Tuna(deep fried), Spicy Crab & Avocado; (Top) Sushi Sauce$10.95
Caterpillar
BBQ Eel, Cucumber; (Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce$9.95
Cincinnati
Mango, Cream Cheese, Avocado; (Top) Smoke Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake$9.95
Crazy S. Califonia
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$9.55
Crunch Munch
Cucumber, S. Crab; (Top) Sushi Shrimp, Wasabi Dressing, Temp Flake$9.95
Dragon
Crab, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Avocado, BBQ Eel, Sushi Sauce$10.95
Dynamite
California; (Top) Hot Mama torched, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$9.95
Fire Cracker
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab; (Top) S.Tuna, Sushi Sauce,S.Mayo,Temp Flake$9.95
Fire Scallop
YumYum; (Top) Scallop(torched), S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Tuna Bonito Flakes$10.95
Godzilla
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Hot Mama, S. Mayo, Sushi Sauce$12.95
Kentucky
"Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Flake, J. Mayo; (Top) S. Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Sriracha, Masago"$11.95
Mango Samba
"Cream Cheese, Mango, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab Sticks, Mango Sauce, Sushi Sauce"$11.95
Monday Night
White Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalepino ;(Top) Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce$10.55
Mr. Supreme
Shrimp Temp., S.Crab; (Top)Avocado,S. Mayo,Sushi Sauce,Temp Flake$10.55
Ms. Sweet
Sweet Potato; topping : Avocado, S. Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes$8.95
Orange County
S. Crab, Avocado, Sushi Shrimp ;(Top) Salmon torched, Jalepeno, Sushi Sauce$10.55
Phoenix
Asparagus, S.Crab,Shrimp Temp.;(Top) Avocado, Sushi Sauce, Sriracha, S. Mayo$12.55
Playboy
Avocado,Shrimp Temp; (Top) Tuna,Sushi Sauce, J.Mayo, Masago, Temp Flake$11.95
Rainbow
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Tuna, White Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper$11.95
Red Double
Avocado, Shrimp Tempura; (Top) Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo, Temp Flake, Wasabi Dressing$11.95
Red Fire
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber; (Top) Tuna, Sushi Sauce, Tempura Flake, S. Mayo$10.55
Reds
Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura ;(Top) White Tuna torched, Jalepeno, w/ chef's special sauce$11.95
Serpentine
Salmon, Tamago, Avocado; (Top) BBQ Eel and Sushi Sauce$10.95
Spider
Avocado,Cucumber,Crab,Lettuce,Soft Shell Crab,Masago,Sushi Sauce$10.95
Sweet Mango
Sweet Potato, Mango; (Top) Smoked Salmon, Sushi Sauce, Mango Sauce$10.95
Volcano
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab; (Top) Mix of Scallop & Crab$10.95
Wildcats UK
Salmon fried, Cream Cheese, Crab; (Top) S.Crab, Sushi Sauce, S. Mayo$11.55
Classic Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon$5.55
Avocado Cucumber
Avocado, Cucumber$4.95
California
Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick$4.95
Eel Cucumber
Cucumber, BBQ Eel; (Top) Sushi Sauce$5.55
Erlanger, KY
Mango, Cucumber, Tuna$6.55
Hot Mama
Combination of fish w/ Garlic, Red Pepper Paste, Sriracha, Green Onion$7.55
Kim Bop
Choose: BBQ Beef, Chicken; w/ Spinach, Carrot, Radish, Egg$7.95
Philly Roll
Cream Cheese, Smoke Salmon$5.50
Salmon Roll
Salmon$4.95
Salmon Skin
Salmon Skin fried, Cucumber; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
Spicy Shrimp
Cucumber, Spicy Crab, Sushi Shrimp; (Top) Spicy Mayo$6.55
Spicy Tuna
S. Tuna, Avocado, S. Mayo$5.55
Sweet Potato
Sweet Potato Tempura; (Top) Sushi Sauce$4.95
Tuna Roll
TUNA$4.95
Vegetable
Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Radish/Carrot/Squash$4.95
Yellow Tail
Yellowtail, Scallion$5.55
Yum Yum Roll
Cucumber, Spicy Crab$4.95
Nigiri & Sashimi
BBQ eel Nigiri
BBQ Eel on rice$4.95
BBQ eel Sashimi
BBQ Eel$4.95
Crab Nigiri
Crab Stick on rice$2.95
Crab Sashimi
Crab Stick$2.95
Red Snapper Nigiri
Red Snapper* on rice$4.95
Red Snapper Sashimi
Red Snapper*$4.95
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon* on rice$4.95
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon*$4.95
Scallop Nigiri
Scallop on rice$4.95
Scallop Sashimi
Scallop$4.95
Shrimp Nigiri
Shrimp(Ebi) on rice$4.95
Shrimp Sashimi
Shrimp(Ebi)$4.95
Smoke Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon* on rice$4.95
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon*$4.95
Tamago Nigiri
Egg(Tamago) on rice$2.95
Tamago Sashimi
Egg(Tamago)$2.95
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna* on rice$4.95
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna*$4.95
White Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna* on rice$4.95
White Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna*$4.95
Yellow Tail Nigiri
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)* on rice$4.95
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)*$4.95
Squid Nigiri$4.95
Squid Sashimi$4.95
Octopus Nigiri$4.95
Octopus Sashimi$4.95
Mackerel Nigiri$4.95
Mackerel Sashimi$4.95
Masago Nigiri$6.95
Masago Sashimi$6.95
Tobiko Nigiri$6.95
Tobiko Sashimi$6.95
Large Sushi Tray
6 Salmon, 6 Tuna, 6 Yellow tail, 3 White Tuna, 3 Mackerel, 1 Salmon Roll, 1 Tuna Roll$65.00
Small Sushi Tray
2 Salmon, 2 Yellow tail, 1 White Tuna, 1 Mackerel, 1 Salmon Roll, 1 Tuna Roll$23.00
Add On Item
Sushi Party Trays
Small Sushi Party Trays (7 Rolls)
7 Rolls: California, Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce, Red Double$55.00
Medium Sushi Party Trays (12 Rolls)
12 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Vegetable$105.00
Large Sushi Party Trays (20 Rolls)
20 Rolls: California(2), Shrimp Tempura(2), Sunday Morning(2), Airforce(2), Red Double(2), Kentucky(2), Cincinnati(2), Put Your Hands Up, Sweet Potato, Fire Cracker, Playboy, Dragon, Vegetable$195.00
Lunch
Hot Stone Bowl
Bibim Bop Lunch
Served in a bowl, not Hot Stone: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$9.95
Hot Stone Lunch
The Perfect Ratio of Protein, Carbohydrates & Vegetables: Bean Sprout, Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Beet, Zucchini, Mushroom, Pickled Radish, and Egg.$10.95
Most Popular Ramen
Bento Box
More Meat on the Stone Bowl
Bulgogi Plus Lunch
Bulgogi, Kimchi, Lettuce & Bean Sprouts, Cooked in Stone Bowl$13.95
Spicy Chicken Plus Lunch
Spicy Chicken Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Sweet potato, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$13.95
PORKopolis Lunch
Spicy Pork Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$13.95
Spicy Shrimp Plus
Spicy Shrimp Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$13.95
Spicy Tofu Plus
Spicy Tofu Cooked in Stone Bowl w/ Vegie mix, Broccoli, Lettuce, Rice Cake & Orange sauce$13.95
Korean BBQ
Short Ribs(KalBi)
Korean Popular BBQ Grilled Short Ribs$19.95
BBQ Beef (Bulgogi) Lunch
Tender, Sliced Beef w/ BBQ Sauce$13.95
Spicy Chicken Lunch
Chicken & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$13.95
Teriyaki Chicken Lunch
Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce & Vegetables$13.95
Spicy Pork Lunch
Pork & Vegetables w/ Spicy Sauce & Rice$13.95