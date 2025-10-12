Skip to Main content
Sake Bomb NKY
0
Order Online
Home
/
Orange County
Orange County
$0
Add NO
Please select up to 10
Select...
Add to Cart
1
S. Crab, Avocado, Sushi Shrimp ;(Top) Salmon torched, Jalepeno, Sushi Sauce
Sake Bomb NKY Locations and Hours
Erlanger/Edgewood Location
(859) 360-2281
3072 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 1PM
All hours
View menu
Sake Bomb Sushi - Newport
(859) 279-3120
500 MONMOUTH STREET, Newport, KY 41071
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 1PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement